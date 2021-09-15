Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sebastian de Chaves has five seasons of Premiership experience with Leicester Tigers, London Irish and Newcastle Falcons

Wasps have brought in lock Sebastian de Chaves on a short-term deal two days before the Premiership season starts.

The 30-year-old 6ft 6in South African has moved from American Major League Rugby side Austin Gilgronis to provide cover for injured trio Joe Launchbury, James Gaskell and Theo Vukasinovic.

"Seb will bring a lot to our line-out," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Major League but this was an opportunity I couldn't turn down," said de Chaves.

"Wasps play an exciting brand of rugby and I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

De Chaves began his career in South Africa with the Golden Lions, before moving to France to play with Mont de Marsan in the Top 14 in 2012.

He represented South Africa Under-20s in the 2010 Junior World Championship, but he is also qualified to play for England and Portugal.

Wasps are the team without a game on the opening weekend of the new 13-team Premiership season. Their first fixture is not until 25 September, at home to last season's table toppers Bristol Bears.