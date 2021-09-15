Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Yendle (left) and Steven Longwell could make their debuts at London Scottish on Saturday

Jersey Reds have signed tighthead props Steven Longwell and Luke Yendle.

The pair join the Championship side after injuries to Jack Higgins and Adam Nicol as the islanders prepare to begin the new season on Saturday.

Longwell, 31, moves to Jersey on a full-time basis from Scottish side Watsonians and had previously won two Scottish Premiership titles with Ayr.

Yendle, 21, has moved from Welsh side Dragons on a short-term deal and is a former Wales youth international.

"Steven and Luke have contrasting levels of experience, but are both talented players with the potential to play important roles in the coming weeks while two members of our initial squad are set to be out of action," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.