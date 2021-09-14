Ellis Genge joined Leicester Tigers from Bristol in 2016

New Leicester skipper Ellis Genge has warned the team "there are no medals for second place" ahead of the 2021-22 Premiership season.

The Tigers were on the wrong end of two or three close scorelines last season and lost 29-24 to Scarlets in a pre-season game last Thursday

Genge, 26, has taken over from Tom Youngs, the club captain since 2014-15.

"If you almost win, it doesn't count unfortunately," the England prop told BBC Radio Leicester.

"The results didn't reflect what we were doing last season because every game was probably within seven points, which is one score, but there's no medals for second place in this industry.

"We'll be better this year and try to eradicate those errors and really close teams out."

Leicester have not won a trophy since the 2017 Anglo-Welsh Cup, but finished an encouraging sixth last season and also reached the European Challenge Cup final.

The 10-times champions have a tough start to the new campaign, at home to Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, but Genge is hopeful that the team will take another step back towards the level they want to be at.

"We've worked hard trying to get back to the Tigers way, to find our DNA, we keep hammering away at that, and I'm enjoying being a part of it," said Genge.

Asked about his captaincy approach, he replied: "There's walkers and talkers and sayers and doers. I'm more of a doer, I'll lead by actions as opposed to words.

"I like having a bit of a changing room flare-up before the game but that's nothing new to the boys. I've done that before having the armband."