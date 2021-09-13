Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Simpson scored two tries in his four Premiership appearances for Gloucester last season

Gloucester scrum-half Joe Simpson will join Saracens on a one-month loan deal to provide squad cover.

Simpson, 33, will be available for Sarries' Premiership return this month while Ivan van Zyl is suspended and Ruben de Haas is on international duty.

Simpson joined Gloucester in 2019 having made 230 appearances for Wasps since his debut in 2006.

He could play a part for the north London club in their opening league game at Bristol Bears on Friday.