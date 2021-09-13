Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Helen Nelson kicked six of Scotland's points

RWC qualifying Scotland (6) 13 Try: Lloyd Con: Law Pens: Nelson 2 Italy (26) 38 Tries: Furlan 2, Barattin, Arrighetti, Sillari Cons: Sillari 4

Scotland lost their opening Rugby World Cup qualifier 38-13 to Italy in Parma.

Tries by Giada Franco, captain Manuela Furlan, Sara Barattin and Ilaria Arrighettihelped the Italians into a 26-6 half-time lead, Helen Nelson kicking two penalties for the Scots.

Michela Sillari and Furlan added scores after the break, with Sillari successful with four conversions.

Rhona Lloyd crossed for Scotland while Francesca Sgorbini was sin-binned for Italy. Sarah Law added the conversion.

The Scots play Spain on Sunday and Ireland six days later, with all of the qualifiers taking place in Parma.

The group winner will join USA and Canada in World Cup Pool B next autumn and the runner-up will enter a final qualification tournament.

Scotland: Rollie, Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney, Nelson, Maxwell; Bartlett, Skeldon, Belisle, Wassell, Bonar, Malcolm (captain), McMillan, Konkel.

Replacements: Wright, Cockburn, Dougan, McLachlan, Gallagher, McDonald, Law, Musgrove.

Italy: Ostuni-Minuzzi, Furlan (captain), Sillari, Rigoni, Magatti, Madia, Barattin; Maris, Bettoni, Gai, Fedrighi, Duca, Arrighetti, Franco, Giordano.

Replacements: Vecchini, Merlo, Seye, Locatelli, Sgorbini, Stefan, D'Inca, Muzzo.