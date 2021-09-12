Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Bryan Esson has selected captain Rachel Malcolm at blindside Flanker

RWC qualifying: Scotland v Italy Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Monday, 13 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Bryan Easson has named an experienced Scotland line-up for Monday's opening Rugby World Cup qualifier against Italy.

Captain Rachel Malcolm is in at blindside flanker and Harlequins duo Jade Konkel and Sarah Bonar also return after missing the Six Nations.

Only two players in the starting XV, props Leah Bartlett and Christine Belisle, have fewer than 10 caps.

The Scots also play Spain (19 September) and Ireland (25 September).

All three qualifiers will be in Parma, with the group winner joining USA and Canada in World Cup Pool B next autumn. The runner-up will enter a final qualification tournament.

"We know that the game against Italy is of vital importance to qualification chances and we'll be looking to deliver a full 80-minute performance," said Easson.

Scotland XV to face Italy

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher, Mairi McDonald, Sarah Law, Liz Musgrove.