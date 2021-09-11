Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 11 September, 2021
WRU Championship Cup
Group 2
Ystrad Rhondda 45 - 17 Glamorgan Wanderers
Group 4
Narberth 25 - 16 Trebanos
WRU Plate
District B1
St Joseph's 28 - 9 Rumney
District C1
Mountain Ash 35 - 10 Abercynon
District C2
Gilfach Goch 21 - 44 Llantwit Fardre
Rhydyfelin 26 - 13 Ynysybwl
District C4
Senghenydd 13 - 16 Caerphilly
District C5
Builth Wells 20 - 6 Brecon
District D1
Heol y Cyw 20 - 38 Aberavon Quins
District D2
Nantyffyllon 61 - 10 Bridgend Athletic
District D3
Bridgend Sports 33 - 15 Porthcawl
Pyle 13 - 51 Skewen
District E1
Ystradgynlais 18 - 15 Resolven
District E2
Glynneath 19 - 15 Birchgrove
District F1
Pontyberem 10 - 31 Tycroes
District F3
Gowerton 47 - 12 Loughor
Penclawdd 18 - 12 Waunarlwydd
District G1
Newcastle Emlyn 46 - 15 Felinfoel
District H1
Aberystwyth 19 - 11 Crymych
Tenby United 31 - 12 Milford Haven
Whitland 10 - 15 Fishguard & Goodwick
WRU Bowl
District A1
Blackwood Stars 14 - 28 New Tredegar
Rhymney 5 - 18 Abertysswg
District A2
Hafodyrynys 8 - 55 Llanhilleth
District A3
RTB Ebbw Vale 19 - 3 Blaina
District A5
New Panteg 15 - 59 St Julians HSOB
District B2
Old Illtydians 24 - 7 Llantwit Major
District B3
Pentyrch 37 - 15 Penarth
District C1
Tonyrefail 32 - 15 Wattstown
District C2
Deri 21 - 41 Cefn Coed
District D2
Bryncoch 27 - 7 Tonmawr
District F2
Llandybie 51 - 17 Penygroes
District G1
Llanybydder 17 - 67 St Clears
District G2
Furnace United 24 - 21 New Dock Stars
District H1
Cardigan 43 - 12 Llangwm
Haverfordwest 36 - 23 St Davids
Neyland 42 - 17 Pembroke Dock Quins
District J1
Rhyl & District 5 - 59 Wrexham
District J2
Abergele 13 - 15 Colwyn Bay
WRU Shield
District A1
Crumlin 38 - 20 Pontllanfraith
Cwmcarn United 24 - 50 Brynithel
District A2
Hollybush 26 - 21 Trefil
District A3
Bettws 38 - 5 Rogerstone
District E1
South Gower 25 - 0 Fall Bay