World 12s 'approaches already made' for teams - ex-WRU chairman Davies

comments15

World 12s: I'd have loved to play alongside New Zealand nine - Davies

Organisers of the proposed World 12s tournament have already been approached by people interested in forming a franchise, says one of its backers.

Gareth Davies is a former Welsh Rugby Union chairman and has represented it on global governing body World Rugby.

He also says he warmed to the plans after initial "scepticism".

"We've already had approaches since Tuesday from possible individuals and possible corporates who are very, very interested," he told Radio Wales Sport.

"Some sponsors are very, very interested, some broadcasters are very, very interested so you've got a lot of things in position already with, admittedly, fairly scant details [available] if you like."

Davies is on the board alongside ex-Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie and former New Zealand Rugby Union chief executive Steve Tew.

He emphasised their collaboration should not be interpreted as a "rebel" threat to the sport's governing bodies.

"One of the earliest things I said was, 'Look, I'm not getting involved in any sort of rebel or ambush of the game'," said Davies.

"This has got to be done in conjunction with World Rugby, then obviously the national governing bodies and, of course, the clubs and the players.

"Then if that mix of constituency doesn't work, then fine if everybody's given it a shot."

Davies added: "It's going to be a huge challenge to get this off the ground, but... I hope people can be mature enough to get around the table."

In announcing the proposals, organisers proposed the 12-a-side rugby competition would take place over three weekends in England next August, with the expectation it will generate up to £250m of income.

Davies says that money will be spread "over five years coming into the game - that's obviously if it works".

World 12s Limited said the competition is intended to feature 192 of the world's best players, picked via auction to represent eight franchises who will then compete in a round-robin format before knockout games.

A women's tournament would also follow and have equal status and prize money in 2023, with the delay caused by the women's World Cup being played in New Zealand in 2022.

'They actually care about the game'

Davies says he was attracted to the concept for a variety of reasons, but says the backing of Tew and Ritchie, and approval of the likes of former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and England boss Eddie Jones, was also a factor.

"Once you've started talking to people - and you've talked about people like Steve Hansen and Eddie Jones etc - while yes, they're employees and earn money through the game - they actually care about the game as well though," said Davies.

"And that was the attraction for me. Other guys on the board like Steve Tew from New Zealand and Ian Ritchie of England, yes, they're business guys, but they've spent a lifetime in rugby really so this isn't people coming along with big cheques and what have you.

"It's a proper, structured entity that hopefully can fit into the very fabric of the game, that takes a bit of financial pressure off the game and hopefully helps to improve the skillsets and enjoyment for people."

Davies says talks with World Rugby before the announcement started "a good few weeks ago" and revealed a mixed reaction to the proposals.

He added: "But obviously we had to limit it to one individual, really because of having to sign non-disclosure agreements.

"So there have been discussions there at World Rugby and [they] deemed it as 'an interesting project' and it went no further than that and you wouldn't expect them to.

"Likewise the reactions we've had from the unions - I've spoken to a few who said it is 'pretty interesting' and were amazed how we'd kept it so quiet.

"So that's been the sort of reaction and others have [said] as we've done and I did initially, 'How on earth do we fit it all in?'

"But that's the challenge now for us to take this on board, are we going to be serious about it and is it something that is going to benefit the game. If it does, brilliant. If it doesn't, well, we've given it a shot."

In a wide-ranging interview, Davies also said:

  • He was approached before the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa and denies the World 12s plan was a reaction to the Test matches that were widely criticised for the style of play
  • World Rugby, national governing bodies, clubs and players must all back the idea for it to succeed
  • It must find a place in the global rugby calendar and "entertain as many people as is possible"
  • Match law trials can take place without "upsetting" fans of the established 15-a-side format

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Filippo Tortu, today at 22:42

    The English are getting desperate now inventing these stupid variants of the game thinking they will have a chance of winning. You Nigels get thumped with 15 on the pitch and you will get thumped with any other number on the pitch. Time you learned to accept this.

    • Reply posted by kayester10, today at 22:44

      kayester10 replied:
      Thanks for your opinion. Really added a lot to the debate

  • Comment posted by asp7, today at 22:35

    Money has and is, ruining so many sports.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 22:27

    How can you be pushing this as a faster, shorter version of the game yet remove budgets from 7's? The shorter, faster game already exists, support it.

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, today at 22:24

    I think we are starting to see the impact of private equity ownership on football, rugby and cricket. World cups every two years, the H*ndred, IPL, and now this shower. The common factor, as we saw today with the cricket, is that the fans get shafted every single time.

    Club rugby beats empty franchises every time. These PE vultures can get in the sea

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 22:22

    Quite ridiculous concept. What about player welfare now? Too many of the drivers/supporters of this are "ex" people in the game. Hansen, Davies Ritchie etc. Money is the driver, nothing else.

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 22:16

    I don’t get what there trying to add .. cricket brought in 20/20 and hundred to make it short sharp and fun but rugby already is they say star studded but Saracens racing or Toulouse . I don’t get the appeal to fans we already support our local side. I don’t see why this makes it any more attractive . If we were all dying to see more action and quicker be higher attendances at sevens

    • Reply posted by 03Dragons, today at 22:23

      03Dragons replied:
      Attendances are higher for sevens in the US. I think this 12's competition is about looking at law changes to try and crack the North American market, which I'm in favour of. I'm in favour of some radical law changes.

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 22:14

    What an utterly ridiculous and contemptible concept, zero player welfare thoughts, pure greed to fill World Rugby coffers. What next? Rugby 2s? Rugby 9s?

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 22:11

    Why not call it rugby league?. So much for player welfare!

    • Reply posted by 03Dragons, today at 22:14

      03Dragons replied:
      Because there will still be continuous live rucks and line-outs.

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 22:10

    I bet Gareth Davies is hoping to earn a packet out of this. He has no other job though wealthy enough already from his past posts. He is going to push this as far as he can so he can earn that much more again.

    There is no room for another competition. The players are already fatigued.

  • Comment posted by 03Dragons, today at 22:09

    There are too many on the pitch at the moment. Possibly get rid of a centre, so 14-a-side. Do we need two centres? I don't think so especially as many back-rowers are able to play at centre. Also have the closest a line-out and scrum can be to the try line 10 metres out instead of 5. I like the 50:22 law and a goal line drop-out if held up over the line.

