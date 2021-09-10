Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ulster and Clermont met in the pool stages in the 2019-20 competition when they both secured home wins in the two contests

Ulster will take on Clermont Auvergne in their Champions Cup opener on the second weekend of December before hosting Northampton a week later.

Round three will see Ulster facing Northampton away on 14-16 January before they host Clermont a week later.

Clermont reached the Top 14 play-offs last season before bowing out in the quarter-finals while the Saints were fifth in the English Premiership.

The competition has the same format of last year's Covid-affected campaign.

With the 24 teams divided into two pools of 12, the eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stages, with the last-16 taking place over two legs and the final being held in Marseille on 28 May.

Ulster have faced Clermont and Northampton on several occasions down through the years in European competition.

The most recent meetings between the Irish province and the Top 14 club saw them earn a home win apiece during the 2019-20 campaign as both sides progressed to the quarter-finals.

Ulster's last European meeting with the Saints saw them secure a 35-27 win in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals at Franklin's Gardens three months ago before going on to lose 33-24 against Leicester Tigers in the last four.

Toulouse won the Champions Cup for the fifth time in May, beating La Rochelle 22-17 in the final at Twickenham.