Brad Thyer's Cardiff debut came in 2014 against Scarlets in the Anglo-Welsh Cup

Cardiff have loaned prop Brad Thyer to Glasgow Warriors for a short-term period.

Former Arms Park boss Danny Wilson's side has been hit by front-row injuries, creating the opportunity for Thyer to make the move.

The 28-year old could make his Glasgow debut off the bench in their pre-season friendly at Worcester on Friday, 10 September.

Former Wales Under-20s prop Thyer has made 87 Cardiff appearances.