Gareth Anscombe took part in the warm-up last weekend but played no part in a 49-24 pre-season win at Hartpury University

Wales outside-half Gareth Anscombe will make his long awaited return from injury in Ospreys' pre-season friendly at Northampton on Friday (19:30 BST).

The 30-year-old has not featured since suffering a serious knee injury against England at Twickenham in August 2019.

Anscombe aggravated the injury in October 2020 when it was announced he faced a further year out.

He joined Ospreys from Cardiff in the summer of 2019 but is yet to play for the region because of his fitness.

Anscombe will finally get his first Ospreys game time against the English side having being named in a squad to travel to Franklin Gardens, with all 30 players named set to play some part in the match.

It is a final warm-up game for the Ospreys before their opening United Rugby Championship (URC) fixture away to Dragons on Sunday, 26 September.

Ospreys squad:

Backs: Rhys Webb, Matthew Aubrey, Gareth Anscombe, Joe Hawkins, Owen Watkin, Michael Collins, Callum Carson, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Luke Morgan, Mat Protheroe, Dan Evans, Max Nagy.

Forwards: Nicky Smith , Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Tomas Francis, Rhys Henry, Sam Parry, Elvis Taione, Ifan Phillips, Will Griffiths, Rhys Davies, Lloyd Ashley, Jack Regan, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Ethan Roots, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.