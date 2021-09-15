Will we see a repeat of Harlequins' dramatic 40-38 win over Exeter in this season's Premiership final?

Premiership rugby union is back on Friday and bigger than ever.

For the first time, 13 teams will play for the chance to be crowned the champions of England.

With no relegation last season due to the Covid-19 pandemic - and none again this time around - the pressure is almost off for those teams who might worry about dropping down to the Championship.

But what about the fight at the top of the table?

Defending champions Harlequins boast Tabai Matson as the new man to lead their coaching team and a fly-half in Marcus Smith who looks ready to set the world alight, while former champions Exeter again look strong with their impressive roster of talent.

Star-studded Saracens are back having won the Championship last season after 2019's relegation following salary cap breaches.

Then there is last season's league winners Bristol and their exciting squad, a possible resurgence for Leicester under Steve Borthwick and beaten semi-finalists Sale who will hope to have Manu Tuilagi and Lood de Jager available after missing much of last season with injury.

Add to that new law changes designed to improve player welfare, as well as the return of capacity crowds, and this season could be one of the most memorable ever.

BBC Sport gives you the rundown of the 13 teams vying to be Premiership champions come the summer of 2022.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

Bath

Bath will hope Danny Cipriani can fill the void left at fly-half after Rhys Priestland returned to Wales

Last season: Seventh

Key new signing: Danny Cipriani (Gloucester)

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Neil's [Hatley] been working very hard on the defence and looking to make a big step change going into next year.

"I think for us we've talked consistently through pre-season about how we have a big focus on us. We want to develop our game, we want to play our own style of rugby but we want that to be winning rugby. This team, this group of players, they demand that of each other.

"We will see where we go, we're going to go after every game, develop our style as we go. I believe if we do that, we put ourselves in a good position.

"As we sit here now we're going to fight with everything we've got to get in that top four."

Bristol Bears

Will Bristol be able to bounce back after their dramatic defeat by Harlequins in the Premiership semi-final at Ashton Gate in June?

Last season: First (beaten semi-finalists)

Key new signing: Tom Whiteley (Saracens)

Pat Lam, Bristol Bears head coach, told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Bottom line - and that's why I don't like targets, I like bottom line, that means there's a minimum that we've got to get to - that's the final. We've had that all the time.

"But obviously as a team, our expectation is that we're a team that needs to win this trophy. And that doesn't mean it's going to happen, but the most important thing I always say, if you think like a champion, you start talking like champions - which we've talked about before - train and behave, our chances will increase. And that's what we're doing every day to make sure.

"But it's the toughest year I believe, with Saracens, and every other team has got settled coaching teams, there's good players in the Premiership. But that's why we love this competition, it's one of the best, because it'll be tough. Everyone can beat each other."

Exeter Chiefs

Exeter will hope they can keep England winger Jack Nowell fit this season after he missed much of the last campaign

Last season: Second (beaten finalists)

Key new signing: Sam Nixon (Bayonne)

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport:

"As ever with Exeter the summer means evolution rather than revolution in terms of new signings - with no superstars being added to their exciting roster.

"Keeping their stars fit will be Exeter's biggest concern - England winger Jack Nowell missed much of last season while Scotland lock Jonny Gray and fellow forwards Jacques Vermeulen and Dave Ewers are recovering from summer surgeries and injuries.

"With Wales prop Tomas Francis moving to Ospreys, Exeter have brought in Josh Iosefa-Scott from Waikato and ex-Bath prop Sam Nixon as cover. New Zealander Iosefa-Scott has experience with the Highlanders in Super Rugby while Nixon returns to England after time at Bayonne to provide further competition for the number three jersey.

"But with Sam Simmonds in their ranks fresh off a British and Irish Lions tour having set the Premiership single-season try-scoring record alongside fellow Lions forwards Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill, the Chiefs have one of the strongest packs in the league.

"Add to that backs such as Nowell, Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg, England's Henry Slade and the electric Tom O'Flaherty, and Exeter should still have more than enough to reach at least the top four."

Gloucester

Louis Rees-Zammit's six tries in 11 appearances for Gloucester last season saw the Wales winger become the youngest British and Irish Lions tourist since 1959

Last season: 11th

Key new signing: Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Paul Furley, BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"Gloucester supporters will be looking for a big improvement from their team this season, after missing out on a top eight finish last campaign.

"With fans back in grounds, the Cherry and Whites will look to once again make Kingsholm - with its new artificial pitch - a fortress.

"Training in front of the Shed should help the team acclimatise to their new surface, as well as re-integrating the players back in to the city.

"Lewis Ludlow remaining captain provides continuity on the field, driving a hard-work ethic up front.

"Adam Hastings' arrival should bring experience and proven quality at fly-half to manage a back-line where Louis Rees-Zammit and Chris Harris will look to continue the form that made them British Lions and Jonny May and Ollie Thorley will hope summers without rugby will help them return to their best."

Harlequins

Former Bath and New Zealand Under 20's head coach Tabai Matson has joined Harlequins to oversee the champions

Last season: Fourth (champions)

Key new signing: Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

Andrew Rowley, BBC Radio London:

"What a ride Harlequins gave their supporters in the second half of last season leading into the greatest ever Premiership comeback in the semi-final at Bristol and culminating in an epic final victory over Exeter.

"I bet the players could not wait to get back into pre-season and it will now be interesting to see how they cope with having a target on their backs. It is well documented how they did not move on after the 2012 title.

"The likes of Danny Care and Joe Marler know all about that and were immense in last season's play-offs so they will be lending their experience to the young tyros in the squad now.

"There is an abundance of talent and some quality new arrivals including head coach Tabai Matson who may not have expected to be working with the reigning champions this year.

"One of his main tasks will be tightening things up defensively so they do not always have to run in seven tries, although their fans certainly enjoyed the spectacle. I cannot wait to watch them."

Leicester Tigers

Freddie Burns is back for his second spell at Leicester after spending three seasons with the Tigers from 2014 to 2017

Last season: Sixth

Key new signing: Freddie Burns (Toyota Industries Shuttles Aichi)

Adam Whitty, BBC Radio Leicester:

"Having been in the doldrums for some time, Leicester fans will feel a sense of tempered optimism coming into this new season.

"With Steve Borthwick as head coach, solid recruitment and an exciting crop of academy talent, Tigers are competitive again, with a nasty, gnarly type of rugby that brings them back to their roots.

"After a chaotic pre-season last year, Eddie Jones' former deputy has put time and effort into developing the players' relationships off the field.

"Tigers have attempted to bolster their squad with versatile and experienced talent on the field, while off it, the additions of Kevin Sinfield and Richard Wigglesworth to the coaching team seem smart.

"However, the start of the season is key - their first three matches see them host Exeter and Saracens, and travel to Kingsholm to face Gloucester.

"Start well, and I would suggest Tigers are this season's Premiership dark horses. I suspect they will be in the fight for a place for the top four come next June."

London Irish

Former Ireland boss Declan Kidney is beginning his fourth full season in charge at London Irish

Last season: Ninth

Key new signing: Marcel van der Merwe (La Rochelle)

Adam Williams, BBC Sport:

"Last season promised plenty for the Exiles with results and performances in the first two-thirds of the campaign, but sadly ended in a rather under-par ninth-placed Premiership finish.

"Declan Kidney's charges lost their last seven matches in all competitions and also had to cancel their final Premiership fixture at Bristol due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"While Kidney's side possessed the ability to score tries for fun last term, what let them down was a more than leaky defence.

"While talismanic back row-forward Blair Cowan has departed for a new challenge in Japan, Irish still possess some canny operators in their pack in the likes of Fiji number eight Albert Tuisue, former British and Irish Lion Sean O'Brien and the new front row additions of South African pair Marcel van der Merwe and Mike Willemse.

"In attack, the focus will again fall on the home-grown back three of wingers Ollie Hassell-Collins and Ben Loader plus full-back Tom Parton to provide pace and precision when it comes to finishing.

"Added to that will be the return of another academy graduate in centre Matt Williams from a long-term injury which ruled him out of the entirety of last season.

"Paddy Jackson will hope to once again pull the strings at fly-half while the addition of Leicester scrum-half Ben White should add a new dimension.

"Irish fans will also hope restrictions continue to ease so more can enjoy the experience of watching their side at the impressive Brentford Community Stadium and truly start to leave their mark on the place after a first season mostly behind closed doors."

Newcastle Falcons

Former England full-back Mike Brown moved to Newcastle in the summer after 16 years in Harlequins' first team

Last season: 10th

Key new signing: Mike Brown (Harlequins)

Ian Smith, BBC Radio Newcastle:

"Last season saw the Falcons back in the Premiership and although they got off to a flying start, when injuries kicked in their 'skinny squad' - to use director of rugby Dean Richards' words - struggled to achieve consistency.

"A strong end to the season, however, saw them finish 10th in the Premiership and reach the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup.

"The club relies on it's academy to feed the first-team squad and the summer saw academy products called into the England squad for the internationals against USA and Canada, with Jamie Blamire and Adam Radwan scoring three tries each.

"The summer has seen 14 leave the squad and nine being brought in. The most notable recruit is former Harlequins and England full-back Mike Brown who brings a wealth of experience and is still performing at a high level.

"The Falcons progressed last season but the 'skinny squad' is even skinnier and the coaching team will have fingers crossed when it comes to injuries."

Northampton Saints

Northampton will hope fly-half Dan Biggar will be fit after he limped out of the British and Irish Lions' third test against South Africa

Last season: Fifth

Key new signing: Courtnall Skosan (Lions)

Graham McKechnie, BBC Radio Northampton:

"Saints need to be more consistent. That was what was lacking last season. They could win away at Exeter, but follow it up with a defeat at Franklin's Gardens to Bath. It meant that Saints were as frustrating to watch as they were at times a joy.

"The squad hasn't changed significantly, although the addition of South Africans Juarno Augustus and Courtnall Skosan has excited supporters.

"Instead Chris Boyd is looking again to the players he and the club has been developing for the past few seasons, led by Lewis Ludlam, Dan Biggar and Courtney Lawes. They are hugely important players for Saints, but their appearances will be much-limited by international commitments, so it is up to others to set the standards and find that consistency.

"We have been talking about the potential of this young group of players for some time. It is now time for that the be realised in what may well be Boyd's last year in charge before heading home to New Zealand."

Sale Sharks

Can Sale's 'mind gym' give the Sharks the extra edge to go beyond the semi-finals this season?

Last season: Third (beaten semi-finalists)

Key new signing: Tommy Taylor (Wasps)

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson:

"We wanted to make the players more robust so we're able to train harder in the weeks during the season to be able to improve the skillset as well as the game management and the ability to sustain performance.

"The base for that is something we wanted to lay down in pre-season and we're there now, we can do that.

"We can train harder for longer without people breaking down. It was almost a case of getting through the weeks but now we've got a bit in the tank and can do more.

"Anyone can run lines and improve their ability to run longer but what we're talking about is are you able to perform? There's decision-making involved in that, there's your mental resilience, mental fitness combined with your physical fitness.

"The other part we're excited about is the mental skill side of the game. Very few teams actually allow the time to develop those skills. I banged on about that last year and this year we've built a mind gym.

"It's a gym solely for the mind, there's no weights in there. It's about the procurement and development of mental skills.

"We've got a breathing expert as well which is another layer of mental skills where you are able to emotionally regulate and self-regulate from your parasympathetic state where you're able to calm your emotions down through breath work.

"We don't know how much this is going to work. Maybe none of it works, but I'm pretty certain it will and we need to throw everything at it and see what sticks."

Saracens:

Saracens' star-studded side crushed Ealing 117-15 on aggregate in the Championship play-off final in June

Last season: Promoted after winning Championship

Key new signing: Max Malins (back from loan at Bristol)

Andrew Rowley, BBC Radio London:

"Saracens are back and do not look massively different to the team that routinely turned up at the sharp end of seasons gone by.

"Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care made a telling remark ahead of last season's final when he said they needed to strike while Saracens were absent. They are many people's favourites despite their truncated season in the Championship.

"They also have their loan players returning who generally excelled while away and will be better for the experience. And there is no Champions Cup for the North Londoners this season, so only one major target.

"I suspect Saracens will be in for an interesting welcome in their away games this campaign, but it will be very unlikely to bother them as they have dealt with that for years. It might even play in to their hands as they will have a siege mentality."

Wasps

Wasps brought in coach John Mitchell after he left his role as England's defence coach

Last season: Eighth

Key new signing: Vaea Fifita (Hurricanes)

Alec Blackman, BBC Coventry and Warwickshire:

"It is always difficult predicting where Wasps will finish and how they will do in any season.

"They can strike from first phase anywhere on the pitch, but are also prone to defensive lapses and mistakes that hand the initiative back to the opposition from seemingly dominant positions.

"Head coach Lee Blackett will be hoping that the addition of Ali Crossdale from Saracens, All Black Vaea Fifita from Hurricanes, Worcester scrum-half Francois Hougaard and ex-Bath workhorse Elliott Stooke will stabilise the ship as well as bringing much-needed experience.

"So much depends on the availability, fitness and confidence of playmakers like Dan Robson, club captain Joe Launchbury and Jacob Umaga, as well as talismanic back rower Jack Willis.

"2021 could also be the season that Alfie Barbeary fulfils the promise he showed last term before his injury.

"A top-four finish has to be the goal. Top six might not be enough to satisfy either the fans or the ownership."

Worcester Warriors

British and Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe is Worcester's big name signing of the season

Last season: 12th

Key new signing: Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh)

Carson Wishart, BBC Hereford and Worcester:

"'Time for Change' has been the Sixways summer slogan and Worcester Warriors have certainly made a statement of intent going into their seventh successive Premiership season.

"Head coach Jonathan Thomas has seen 19 players leave and just as many arrive, as he hopes that the likes of Lions duo Duhan van der Merwe and Rory Sutherland can spark a change in fortunes.

"Only the moratorium on relegation saved their blushes last season but four wins (three of them Covid walkovers) and 18 defeats doesn't tell the whole story.

"Warriors were narrowly edged out in games they should have won against Exeter, Bristol, Wasps and Leicester because of a blunt cutting edge.

"Thomas will now hope that Scotland wing van der Merwe and fit-again Samoan fullback Melani Nanai present a clinical ruthlessness to his attack while experienced campaigners Willi Heinz, Scott Baldwin, Matt Garvey and Owen Williams add steel to a squad intent on a best-ever top-six finish."