Tom Channon made 131 appearances in his first eight-year spell at Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates have re-signed hooker Tom Channon on a short-term deal to cover an injury crisis.

Syd Blackmore injured his ankle in a pre-season game against the Royal Navy and Tom Cowan-Dickie is not fully fit, leaving Marlen Walker as the only available hooker on the club's books.

Channon, 30, left the Pirates at the end of last season after eight years as he prepared to move to Australia.

But his move has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"He was the obvious choice for us to contact," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"Everyone will be aware that Tom has been a consistent performer for us over many years, and quickly back in training he looks as if he has never been away.

"Keen to answer our SOS call, it's no surprise that integrating on his return has been easy and it is expected that he will feature against the Warriors on Saturday."