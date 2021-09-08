Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Only three players from last week's defeat by Saracens in Belfast remain in the team for the return friendly against the English side on Thursday.

Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy and Mick Kearney retain their places after Ulster were beaten 45-21.

Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Billy Burns and John Cooney come into the backs.

Andrew Warwick, Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Alan O'Connor, Greg Jones, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney also start.

Ulster welcome back some of their international players after their involvement in Ireland's Summer Series.

Lowry comes in to start at full-back along with Baloucoune on the right wing. Joining them is Gilroy on the left win while Hume has been selected in midfield alongside Stewart Moore. Burns and John Cooney return in the starting half-back positions.

Two of last week's try-scorers - Warwick and Roberts - have been given the nod at loosehead prop and hooker respectively. Marty Moore will join them in the front row at tighthead for the game at Honourable Artillery Company.

Alan O'Connor will captain the side from the second row and partners Kearney. Jones switches to blindside flanker, and Reidy comes in to start at openside while Timoney returns to start at number eight.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, C Gilroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore, A O'Connor (capt), M Kearney, G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Reid, T O'Toole, S Carter, M Rea, D Shanahan, E McIlroy, B Moxham, R Kane, M Rea, D McCann, H Sheridan, I Madigan, A Curtis, B Carson.