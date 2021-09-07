Jersey beat Guernsey 29-19 at St Peter in the last Siam Cup, held in May 2019

The postponed Siam Cup match between Jersey and Guernsey will take place on Saturday, 6 November.

The match - which will mark 100 years of games between the island's two rugby clubs - has not been played since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guernsey will host three matches on 6 November with men's, women's and veteran's teams playing at Footes Lane.

Jersey have won the Siam Cup 61 times to Guernsey's 16 victories since it was first contested in 1920.

Jersey's professional side, the Reds, are in action at home to Hartpury University in the Championship on the same date.

Under competition rules players from the professional side can represent the island in the Siam Cup if they have lived in Jersey for at least three years, with the side mainly made up of players from the club's Athletic squad.

Guernsey Raiders play in National Two South, the fourth tier of English rugby union.

"We're really pleased to have identified a date that works for both clubs and to have put the logistics in place for three teams to make the trip over to Guernsey," said Jersey Reds' chairman of amateur rugby Cliff Chipperfield.

"There's been a real hole in the rugby calendar for both island sides since we were last able to play Siam matches in May 2019, and it's fantastic to have been able to rearrange some of our league commitments so that we can renew this old rivalry."

Guernsey Raiders chair Andrea Harris added: "By the time we play this fixture, it will have been two-and-a-half years between Siam matches, and it is incredibly exciting that we can now be in a position to play this match in November.

"We fully appreciate that this is a big commitment for the players involved, to play a Siam in mid-season, but we are looking forward to reigniting the inter-island rivalry at Footes Lane, hopefully packed with a great community crowd."