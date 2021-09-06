Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England won the 2021 Six Nations in April

England will play at four Premiership grounds in October and November's women's internationals.

The Red Roses face New Zealand twice, first at Exeter Chiefs' Sandy Park on 31 October, before a second meeting at Northampton Saints' Franklin's Gardens on 7 November.

Twickenham Stoop, the home of Harlequins, hosts Six Nations champions England against Canada on 14 November.

They then take on the USA at Worcester Warriors' Sixways a week later.

Red Roses head coach Middleton said: "Going to Exeter has proven to be a huge success in the Test matches we've had there to date.

"The atmosphere in the ground and the way they promote the games is second to none. The buzz we get from just arriving at the stadium on a matchday, it makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck.

"The inclusion of Northampton and Worcester are great moves. To take an international game [to Northampton] is unbelievably exciting. Likewise, I love Worcester as a club, always see them as a strong community club and it's great to take a game there in the way we've taken it to other hotbeds.

"Quins have embraced the women's game and the last time we played there in front of fans during the Six Nations in March 2020 in front of a record crowd was brilliant."