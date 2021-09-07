Lucy Mulhall will link-up with Irish Sevens team-mate Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe in the 15s set-up

Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has included Lucy Mulhall as one of three uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sevens captain Mulhall has been named alongside Sam Monaghan and Mary Healy.

Back row Ciara Griffin will captain Ireland in the round-robin tournament.

Ireland will face Spain, Scotland and hosts Italy, where the top side will book a spot at the World Cup next year and the runner-up will enter the Final Qualification Tournament.

Spain will face Ireland in their opening game on Monday, 13 September before meeting hosts and Six Nations rivals Italy on Sunday, 19 September.

Griggs' side will then take on Scotland, the lowest ranked team of the four, in their final qualifier on 25 September. The finals in New Zealand were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now take place in October 2022.

Mulhall is one of 12 backs named in the travelling squad, with the likes of Eimear Considine, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons providing Griggs with an array of exciting attacking options for the three-game, round-robin campaign at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

There is plenty of experience among Ireland's forwards, as Griffin once again captains the squad and Edel McMahon returns to the fold having missed the Women's Six Nations campaign through injury.

"It's an exciting group including a good mix of experienced players who have been involved in big Test matches and understand the detail, preparation and intensity required to win at this level. We are looking forward to heading to Parma and fine-tuning our game for Spain first and foremost," said Griggs.

"While we can only focus on one game at a time, we won't shy away from the end goal of this being a winner-takes-all tournament for participation at Rugby World Cup 2021. The players and staff are all highly motivated and focused on making sure we are successful as a group."

Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers:

Backs: Enya Breen, Eimear Considine, Kathryn Dane, Lauren Delany, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Emily Lane, Ailsa Hughes, Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Sene Naoupu, Beibhinn Parsons.

Forwards: Mary Healy, Linda Djougang, Laura Feely, Nichola Fryday, Ciara Griffin, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Leah Lyons, Aoife McDermott, Edel McMahon, Claire Molloy, Cliodhna Moloney, Sam Monaghan, Katie O'Dwyer, Lindsay Peat, Dorothy Wall, Enya Breen.