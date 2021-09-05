Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Hyde played for Witney before joining Henley

National League 2 South rugby club Henley are mourning the death of first-team player Dave Hyde.

The lock was taken to hospital having collapsed after the Oxfordshire club's game against Old Albanian on Saturday.

"Dave was a gentle giant, strong family man, great friend to many and a much loved and highly-respected member of our club," chairman Chris Nixon said. external-link

"Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club."

He added: "He will be so greatly missed."