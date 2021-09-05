Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heather Fisher made her international debut in 2009

World Cup-winning England flanker Heather Fisher has announced her playing retirement at the age of 37.

Fisher, who last season played for Worcester in the Premier 15s, earned 27 caps and was part of the England squad who won the World Cup in 2014.

As a sevens player, she won a bronze a medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with England and featured for Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a career," she said.

"I'm proud of everything I've been through, managed to overcome and achieved."

Fisher made her international debut in 2009 and twice won the Six Nations Grand Slam - in 2010 and 2011 - as well as the World Cup before earning her last cap in the 15-player game in 2015.

She also featured in three sevens World Cups, playing her last international in the shorter form of the game in 2020.

At club level, Fisher featured for Wasps, Gloucester-Hartpury and Worcester.

Gary Street, head coach during Fisher's time with the Red Roses, described her as "a force of nature".

"One of the things that changed women's rugby in England is the physicality of her and Maggie Alphonsi," he said.

In 2018 she took a break from the game to "mentally recharge" and earlier this year opened up on her life with alopecia.

"Rugby's been a great platform to be able to inspire people and change lives," she said.

"I hope that I will now move on to other things in life and am looking forward to more opportunities to continue to inspire."