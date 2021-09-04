Ospreys and Scarlets win as Cardiff and Dragons lose in pre-season games
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
There were mixed fortunes for Wales' regions as their pre-season programmes began in high-scoring encounters.
Ospreys won 49-24 at Hartpury University while Dwayne Peel saw Scarlets comfortably beat Nottingham 55-21 in his first game in charge.
Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins continued his recovery from long-term injury with almost an hour of action in Cardiff's 45-33 loss at Harlequins.
There was also defeat for Dragons, who were beaten 35-28 at Leicester.
The four Welsh teams are preparing for the start of the inaugural United Rugby Championship, which kicks off on Friday, 24 September as South Africa's four leading teams join a competition that also includes teams from Ireland, Scotland and Italy.