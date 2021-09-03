Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan McNaughton (left) and Tom Hayes will work alongside Exeter head coach Susie Appleby and her assistant Amy Garnett

Exeter have appointed Canada scrum coach Duncan McNaughton and former Chiefs' captain Tom Hayes as forwards coaches for their Premier 15s side.

Hayes, 41, led Exeter to promotion to the Premiership in 2010 and retired in 2013 after a back injury.

McNaughton has spent more than 20 years in Canada and is already known to Exeter's Canadian players.

"I think him and Tom compliment each other very well," Exeter head coach Susie Appleby told the club website. external-link

"Already you can see them working in tandem and coming up with a whole host of different ideas, which is great for us.

"Duncan is not only hugely experienced within the women's game, but his knowledge and his understanding of the game, particularly around the scrum area, are just second to none.

"He's going to be a fantastic asset to us, as is Tom, and I am really looking forward to working with both of them."

Exeter finished sixth in their inaugural Premier 15s campaign last season, 10 points off the play-off places.