Schmidt (pictured right) has been in the role less than a year

Joe Schmidt will step down as director of rugby and high performance at World Rugby at the end of the year.

The former Ireland coach has been in the role just under a year, having taken over in October 2020.

Schmidt, who turns 56 this month, has decided to spend more time with his family in New Zealand, but will remain a member of the high performance rugby committee.

He said Covid-19 travel restrictions had given him time to reflect.

"World Rugby have a challenging task bringing together a vast array of stakeholders to grow and future proof the game, particularly with the pandemic creating further complications," he said.

"I'd like to thank the World Rugby staff for their support and positivity during the past 12 months. I am disappointed to be leaving, but look forward to continuing an association with them."

Thanking Schmidt for his contribution, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said he was delighted he would remain involved with the high performance committee.

"While we are sad to be losing Joe, we fully support his reasons and appreciate the strong contributions that he has made to the organisation and the game over the last year," Gilpin added.