Cockerill won three Premiership titles with Leicester

Former Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has joined the England coaching staff as a forwards coach.

Head coach Eddie Jones says Cockerill will work alongside current forwards coach Matt Proudfoot to "create a dominant forward pack".

The ex-hooker won 27 caps for England before a spell in charge of Leicester Tigers, where he won three Premiership titles.

He left Edinburgh in July after four years as head coach.

The Rugby Football Union has also announced the appointment of Anthony Seibold as defence coach.

Seibold's previous roles include head coach at leading Australian rugby league sides Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Rabbitohs.

He replaces John Mitchell, who has left the England set-up to join Premiership club Wasps.

"We're two years from the World Cup so we wanted to freshen up our coaching team and get the right people in place for where we want to go - which is to win the World Cup," Jones continued.

Cockerill added: "I am excited to be joining Eddie Jones and the England team, working with the players and staff.

"I look forward to being part of and contributing to the world class environment that is England Rugby."

England meet for a mini camp at the end of September as they start preparations for the autumn schedule, with fixtures against Tonga, Australia and world champions South Africa at Twickenham in November.