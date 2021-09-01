Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Jade Konkel missed this year's Six Nations to train as a firefighter in London

Captain Rachel Malcolm is back from a knee injury to lead Scotland at the Rugby World Cup Europe qualifier.

Harlequins duo Jade Konkel and Sarah Bonar also return after missing the Six Nations due to work commitments.

Scotland will play Ireland, Spain and hosts Italy in a round-robin format, with all matches in Parma on 13, 19 and 25 September.

The winners clinch a World Cup place, while the runner-up will enter a final qualification tournament.

Head coach Bryan Easson said: "Squad selection has been difficult as the players have really stepped up to the mark in our recent training camps.

"In this round-robin tournament, every game counts and we know that we will have to hit the ground running.

"We are very familiar with our opponents and we know that they will each present very different game plans, but we firmly believe we have the ability to adapt to each challenge that may arise."

England, Wales, France, Australia, South Africa, Canada, United States and Fiji are already assured of places, along with hosts and holders New Zealand, for the World Cup finals, which run from 8 October-12 November, 2022.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Leah Bartlett (Loughborough Lightning), Christine Belisle (Cartha Queens Park), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County), Lisa Cockburn (Darlington Mowden Park), Katie Dougan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Eva Donaldson (Edinburgh University), Evie Gallagher (Stirling County), Jade Konkel (Harlequins), Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning), Rachel McLachlan (Unattached), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lana Skeldon (Unattached), Emma Wassell (Loughborough Lightning, Molly Wright (Watsonians).

Backs: Abi Evans (Darlington Mowden Park), Megan Gaffney (Heriot's), Sarah Law (Unattached), Rhona Lloyd (Loughborough Lightning), Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning), Mairi McDonald (Hillhead Jordanhill), Liz Musgrove (Unattached), Helen Nelson (Loughborough Lightning), Chloe Rollie (Unattached), Rachel Shankland (Stirling County), Hannah Smith (Watsonians), Lisa Thomson (Unattached), Evie Wills (Stirling County).