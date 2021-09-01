Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Former captain Rachel Taylor played 67 times for Wales after making her debut against Canada before retiring in 2017

Former Wales national skills coach Rachel Taylor has been named as Sale Sharks' new women's performance coach.

The 38-year-old resigned from the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in March 2021 ahead of their Six Nations campaign with no reason given for her departure.

Taylor will join the Sharks coaching team for the Allianz Premier15s campaign.

"It's a fantastic time to be joining a club that is only at the start of an exciting, bright future," said Taylor.

She had only been appointed by Wales in November 2020, becoming the WRU's first professional national female coach in the staff of Warren Abraham, who also subsequently left his role.

Taylor had already became the first female coach of a men's national league Welsh rugby team when she took over at Welsh division two side Colwyn Bay in 2018.

Having left the WRU, Taylor will assist Sale women's performance lead Katy Daley-McLean and head of operations Callum Yorke as they prepare the side to host Worcester Warriors on the opening day of the 2021-22 season, Saturday, 4 September.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Sharks family and to have the chance work alongside Katy, Callum and the team," added Taylor.

"It's clear to see how much investment and effort is going into creating and developing the women's high-performance pathway at the club and I can't wait to play my part."

Daley-McLean added: "Rachel is one of the most decorated and respected coaches in world rugby and we're delighted to welcome her to Sale Sharks ahead of our second season in the Allianz Premier15s.

"She's played at the very top level for many years and will bring so much experience and leadership to our team, both on and off the pitch."