Welsh rugby results

Friday, August 27

WRU Plate

District J2

Llangefni 29 - 7 Pwllheli

Saturday, 28 August

WRU Championship Cup

Group 3

Tata Steel 17 - 27 Maesteg Quins

Group 4

Trebanos 35 - 3 Ystalyfera

WRU Plate

District A1

Ynysddu 25 - 22 Blaenavon

District A3

Monmouth 23 - 37 Pill Harriers

Newport HSOB 33 - 15 Oakdale

District B1

Llanishen 31 - 38 St Josephs

St Peters 21 - 24 Rumney

District B2

Taffs Well 6 - 17 Dinas Powis

District C1

Treharris 20 - 10 Aberdare

District C2

Rhydyfelin 66 - 3 Llantrisant

District D1

Heol y Cyw 24 - 19 Maesteg Celtic

District E2

Birchgrove 16 - 18 Bonymaen

District F2

Pontarddulais 5 - 40 Gorseinon

District J1

Bala 37 - 0 Bro Ffestiniog - match abandoned - injury.

District J2

Bethesda 15 - 3 Caernarfon

District J3

Ruthin 5 - 7 Nant Conwy

WRU Bowl

District A2

Fleur de Lys 15 - 36 Llanhilleth

Hafodyrynys 0 - 27 Abertillery BG

District A3

Tredegar Ironsides 21 - 42 RTB Ebbw Vale

District B1

Llandaff 29 - 32 Canton

District B2

St Albans 19 - 13 Old Illtydians - match abandoned - injury.

District D1

Bryncethin 88 - 0 Maesteg

District D3

Aberavon Green Stars 24 - 12 Baglan

Cwmafan 15 - 24 Taibach - match abandoned - injury.

District G1

Aberaeron 20 - 23 Lampeter Town

St Clears 12 - 0 Laugharne

Tregaron 33 - 22 Llanybydder

District J1

Mold 12 - 20 Rhyl & District

District J2

Abergele 29 - 22 Bangor

WRU Shield

District A3

Rogerstone 32 - 7 Malpas

District A4

Beaufort 62 - 5 Old Tyleryan

West Mon 9 - 15 Abersychan

District C1

Llandrindod Wells 5 - 52 Ferndale

District D1

Brackla 34 - 21 Ogmore Vale

Pontycymmer 0 - 51 Tonna

District E2

Cwmgwrach 18 - 18 Cwmtwrch

District J1

Holyhead 43 - 5 Llangefni II

