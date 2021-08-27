Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

United Rugby Championship: Fly through the home of Ulster Rugby with BBC Sport NI

BBC Northern Ireland has signed a three-year broadcast deal with the United Rugby Championship to bring Ulster Rugby matches back to terrestrial television.

Starting this season, BBC NI will show six live matches per campaign.

This will consist of two inter-provincial derby matches, two versus South African teams, one against a Welsh region and one versus an Italian side.

The season begins on 24 September.

The new-look competition, replacing the Pro14, sees four South African franchises join the four Irish provinces, four Welsh regions, two Scottish sides and two Italian teams, with the top eight sides advancing to the quarter-finals.

The deal also includes an agreement that BBC NI will broadcast the grand final should Ulster make it to the competition's show piece during the three years.

"This will provide a major uplift in our audience reach and increase the access for fans of all ages to connect with top-level rugby week after week," said URC chief Martin Anayi of the new broadcast deals, with also includes an arrangement with BBC Wales.

"Over the next four years the exposure these agreements provide will be a great boost for our clubs as we establish the United Rugby Championship as one of the world's leading leagues".