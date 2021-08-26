Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Kearney has joined in pre-season training with Ulster

Experienced lock Mick Kearney has joined Ulster from Italian side Zebre on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old has arrived in Belfast after spells at Connacht and Leinster before he made the move to Italy in 2019.

The Dublin native has already joined up with his new team-mates for pre-season training.

"Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row," Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said.

"We look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual.

"Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead."

Ulster are set to welcome 10,000 home supporters back to Kingspan on 3 September when they host Saracens at the Belfast venue in a pre-season friendly.

"I'm delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months. I'm now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season," Kearney said.