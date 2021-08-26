Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge (left) has won 30 international caps for England

Leicester Tigers have named England prop Ellis Genge as their new captain ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 26-year-old takes over the role from fellow front-rower Tom Youngs, with Hanro Liebenberg as vice-captain.

Genge has made 89 appearances for the Tigers since joining them from Bristol in 2016, scoring nine tries.

"Ellis epitomises what we, Leicester Tigers are about; hard work, toughness and a desire to continue to improve," said external-link head coach Steve Borthwick.

"He has set the example in everything that he does, on and off the pitch, since I arrived at Tigers and possesses a great ability to bring people together."

Leicester finished sixth in the Premiership last season and start the new campaign with a home game against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday 18 September.

Youngs first captained the side during the 2014-15 season and Borthwick said he had been an "exceptional leader".

He added: ""His time as club captain has been during one of the toughest periods in the club's history and Tom has been integral to building the foundations to help turn Tigers around, which he is committed to being a part of in a different way this season."