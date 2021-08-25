London Irish sign props Ryan Bower and Jamie Dever
Premiership club London Irish have signed props Ryan Bower and Jamie Dever on short-term contracts.
Bower, 30, joins the Exiles following stints with Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors.
Dever, 28, has played for Houston Sabercats, San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC in Major Rugby League.
"To be able to add both players to the squad for the next few months will strengthen our options," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney said.