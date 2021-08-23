Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtnall Skosan was first spotted playing sevens rugby in Cape Town by Springbok legend Chester Williams

Northampton have made their fourth summer signing by bringing in South Africa international Courtnall Skosan on an undisclosed-length deal.

The 30-year-old winger, who has signed from Sigma Lions, follows the arrival of forwards Juarno Augustus and Brandon Nansen and scrum-half Frank Lomani.

Skosan, who has won 12 caps for South Africa, has made over 100 appearances in Super Rugby and the Currie Cup.

"We know he'll add something unique to our back three," said boss Chris Boyd.

"He is a winger with a sharp turn of pace and a high level of athleticism, but he also brings a fantastic work-rate and is well suited to the physicality of the Premiership."

Saints get their 2021-22 season underway on 18 September with a home Premiership game against Gloucester.