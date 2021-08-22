Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ex-England Under-21 back row Chris Morgan is to become Worcester's academy forwards and transitioning coach

Long-serving Cornish Pirates player and coach Chris Morgan is leaving the Championship club to take a coaching role at Worcester's academy.

The 39-year-old forward joined Pirates permanently in the summer of 2008, having had a five-game loan spell at the club in the autumn of 2005.

He went on to play 227 times for the club and was captain for four seasons until he started coaching in 2018.

Morgan has been an assistant coach for three years focusing on the forwards.

He played in the 2010 British and Irish Cup-winning side and the 2011 and 2012 Championship play-off finals.

"Having carefully considered the opportunity, I ultimately felt it is a good time for me in my development - a sort of 'if not now, when?' moment," Morgan told the club website. external-link

Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle added: "Morgs is a fantastic human, who has not only been a great servant to the club but has also been a great friend.

"As a player what he did for the team was understated. His fellow players knew how much he was committed and that he was a real grafter, and he will naturally be a big loss.

"However, such opportunities have to be taken when they come along, and if someone deserves to succeed in rugby then it is him."