New Zealand ran in eight tries to seal a 19th straight Bledisloe Cup win on Saturday

New Zealand have cancelled their Bledisloe Cup match in Australia and two home Tests against South Africa because of Covid-19 restrictions.

New Zealand has announced a snap lockdown following the country's first positive Covid case in six months.

The All Blacks' third Bledisloe Cup Test, in Perth, was scheduled for 28 August and they were due to host South Africa on 25 September and 2 October.

New Zealand's women's side will also no longer host Australia.

The Black Ferns were set to face Australia in Christchurch on 26 September, a day after the All Blacks faced South Africa in Dunedin, and at Eden Park on 2 October as part of a double header with the men's team.

"The decision follows advice from Government that the Springboks and Wallaroos would not be able to enter New Zealand to play the matches due to Covid-19 travel restrictions," New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said: "We share the disappointment of our fans, players and other stakeholders, particularly those in Dunedin where the sold-out 100th Test between the All Blacks and South Africa was shaping up as a very special occasion.

"However, after discussions with Government, it is clear that the Covid-19 travel restrictions meant there was no way of bringing the South African and Wallaroos squads into New Zealand and we understand the importance of putting the health and safety of New Zealanders first."

New Zealand's men began the Rugby Championship with a record victory against Australia on Saturday to claim a 19th successive Bledisloe Cup win.