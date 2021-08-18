Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tonga finished fourth in their pool at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan under Kefu's guidance

Tonga coach and Australia rugby great Toutai Kefu says he is out of hospital and "doing well" after a violent attack by intruders at his Brisbane home.

The 47-year-old World Cup winner was stabbed after he, his wife and two of their children apparently disturbed burglars in the early hours of Monday morning.

"Humbling to see the outpouring of love and well wishes from family, friends, community members and the general public," said Kefu in a Facebook post. external-link

"We are all doing well."

He added: "Josh, Madi & myself are out of hospital and we're hoping Rach (Kefu's wife) will be able to join us tomorrow. We just want to say thank you for everyone's support we feel very lucky and grateful."

Kefu was injured in the abdomen, while his wife Rachel sustained severe cuts to her arm. Josh, 21, and Madi, 18, also suffered lacerations.

Police arrested two teenage boys in connection with the incident and are searching for a third suspect who absconded in a stolen car.

The suspects allegedly left an axe, knife and machete at the scene.

Kefu won 60 Test caps for Australia, scoring 10 tries, and was part of the Wallabies team that won the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Kefu was a fast, skilful ball carrier for Australia

Social media users, including former team-mates, changed profile pictures to a green and gold number eight - Kefu's position - as news of the attack spread.

Kefu coached Tonga, the country of his birth, at the 2019 World Cup and was reappointed to the job earlier this year.