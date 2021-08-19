Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2021

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The United Rugby Championship - how the revamped competition will work

The British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa has just completed one of the longest rugby seasons on record, but the Welsh regions are already back in training ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ospreys, Dragons, Scarlets and now Cardiff Rugby, no longer Cardiff Blues, are preparing for the new season with their pre-season programmes underway since July.

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) is scheduled to start on the weekend of 24-26 September with the new four South African sides entering a 16-team tournament although no fixture list has yet been published.

Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides.

Saturday, 4 September

Leicester v Dragons, Welford Road, 14:00 BST

Hartpury University v Ospreys, Alpas Arena, 14:00 BST

Scarlets v Nottingham, Parc y Scarlets, 14:30 BST

Harlequins v Cardiff, Twickenham Stoop, 15:00 BST.

Thursday, 9 September

Leicester v Scarlets, Welford Road, 19:00 BST

Friday, 10 September

Cardiff v Bath, Arms Park, 19:15 BST

Northampton v Ospreys, Franklin's Gardens, 19:30 BST

Sunday, 12 September

Wasps v Dragons, Ricoh Arena, Coventry, 14:00 BST.

*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change