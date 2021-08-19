Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2021
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
The British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa has just completed one of the longest rugby seasons on record, but the Welsh regions are already back in training ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Ospreys, Dragons, Scarlets and now Cardiff Rugby, no longer Cardiff Blues, are preparing for the new season with their pre-season programmes underway since July.
The new United Rugby Championship (URC) is scheduled to start on the weekend of 24-26 September with the new four South African sides entering a 16-team tournament although no fixture list has yet been published.
Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides.
Saturday, 4 September
Leicester v Dragons, Welford Road, 14:00 BST
Hartpury University v Ospreys, Alpas Arena, 14:00 BST
Scarlets v Nottingham, Parc y Scarlets, 14:30 BST
Harlequins v Cardiff, Twickenham Stoop, 15:00 BST.
Thursday, 9 September
Leicester v Scarlets, Welford Road, 19:00 BST
Friday, 10 September
Cardiff v Bath, Arms Park, 19:15 BST
Northampton v Ospreys, Franklin's Gardens, 19:30 BST
Sunday, 12 September
Wasps v Dragons, Ricoh Arena, Coventry, 14:00 BST.
*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change