England won a third successive Women's Six Nations title this year

England's women will face World Cup holders New Zealand in back-to-back matches as the Red Roses contest four home Tests this autumn.

England, ranked one in the world, will play the Black Ferns twice before matches against Canada and the US.

The first meeting of the series is due to take place on the weekend of 29-31 October, with venues to be confirmed.

Simon Middleton's England claimed a third successive Women's Six Nations title in April.

The autumn series will be the first time Middleton's side have met their opponents since the 2019 Super Series and will offer further preparation for the rescheduled Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October 2022.

Canada are third in the rankings while the USA are sixth, with both current squads featuring several Allianz Premier 15s stars.

Head coach Middleton said the matches would offer his players a chance to "stake an early claim" for a place in his World Cup squad.

"No team won all four games in that Super Series [in 2019] so to now be able to play against three of the top six ranked teams in the world is something to look forward to and a great opportunity," said Middleton.

"All matches will give each team a marker of where they are and where they need to go in terms of World Cup preparations, which is hugely important and exciting for all."

Red Roses full schedule

England v New Zealand - 29-31 October & 5-7 November

England v Canada - 12-14 November

England v USA - 19-21 November