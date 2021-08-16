Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster in action against Munster in the 2019 interprovincial series

Ulster women's upcoming rugby interprovincial triple-header will be streamed live by BBC Sport NI.

Ulster's matches against Munster, Leinster and Connacht can be watched live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website for the first time.

Neill Alcorn's side begin the series on Saturday 28 August by hosting Munster at Kingspan Stadium.

They are away to holders Leinster a week later and travel to Connacht for their final match on 11 September.

Ulster Rugby Chief Executive, Jonny Petrie, said: "It's been a joy to see rugby returning to club pitches across the province over the past few weeks, so I cannot wait for the highly-anticipated return of our senior women to action against their provincial rivals.

"It's even more pleasing that they will play in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium and be broadcast to every household on BBC NI, helping boost the profile of the women's game here in Ulster and inspire the next generation."

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI, said: "I am pleased that BBC Sport NI is working in partnership with Ulster Rugby and the IRFU to broadcast the Women's Interprovincial Championship live for the first time.

"We look forward to showing the Ulster matches on BBC iPlayer and to telling the story of the players representing their province across TV, radio and online.

"We are also committed to ensuring that this competition becomes a permanent part of the broadcast schedule going forward."

Ulster's interprovincial fixtures (all times BST)

Saturday 28 August: Ulster v Munster, Kingspan Stadium, 16:45

Saturday 4 September: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00

Saturday 11 September: Connacht v Ulster, Energia Park, 17:00