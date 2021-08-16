Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saracens regained their place in the Premiership after beating Ealing Trailfinders in the Championship play-off final

Premiership newcomers Saracens have signed Samoa international Theo McFarland on a "long-term deal" of undisclosed length.

The 25-year-old lock, who has two caps, most recently had a spell in the United States with the Dallas Jackals.

"We are excited to watch Theo develop," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He is clearly a very talented athlete and we will look to unlock his potential during what we hope will be a very successful period for him."

Five-time Premiership winners Sarries, who have also won the European Champions Cup three times, are back in the top flight after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

The north London club begin the new league campaign at Bristol Bears on Friday, 17 September.