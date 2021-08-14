British and Irish Lions greats ask for law change on substitutes to prevent death on field

Ken Owens is tackles by Kwagga Smith
The 2021 British and Irish Lions lost a highly physical three-Test series to South Africa earlier in August

Five British and Irish Lions greats have asked World Rugby to change laws on substitutions, fearing a player could die on the field otherwise.

Four-time Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan has signed an open letter asking that substitutions only be made for injuries, rather than tactically.

Willie John McBride, Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor also signed.

They said the game "has become unnecessarily dangerous".

The letter to World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, also signed by consultant surgeon Professor John Fairclough, said current players did not want speak out because of "fear of losing their livelihood".

The former players quoted two-time Lions captain Sam Warburton's comments in 2019 that someone "will die during a game in front of TV cameras" if nothing is done.

"It would be grossly negligent to allow the status quo to continue," the letter continued.

"Rugby union was conceived as a 15-a-side game for 30 players. With the current eight substitutes per side, many of whom are tactical 'impact players' or 'finishers', this can and often does stretch to 46."

Substitutions for injury were first officially allowed in rugby in 1968, with tactical replacements introduced in 1996, just after the sport became professional, although limited to three initially.

The letter added that some players now prioritised "power over aerobic capacity" because they were not expected to play for the full 80 minutes.

"This shapes the entire game, leading to more collisions and in the latter stages numerous fresh 'giants' crashing into tiring opponents," the letter continued.

"The simple change we advocate is to allow eight subs on the bench if you must, but limit the number that can be used to four and then only in the case of injury.

"This will make the game safer, a view supported by leading players and eminent members of the medical profession.

"We know that World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont agrees with us. In January 2020, he expressed his concern that 'rugby had become a game for big people' and backed a trial law whereby players could only be replaced if injured.

"Sadly, more than 18 months later World Rugby has done nothing - yet again it stands accused of all words and no action.

"So, no more empty words, we call upon Sir Bill to act now in the profound hope that Sam Warburton's words do not become prophetic."

BBC Sport has contacted World Rugby for comment.

The governing body, along with the Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby Union, is currently facing a claim from former players suing authorities for brain damage.

  • Comment posted by FurnaceOldBoy, today at 12:44

    Any rule changes must translate across all levels of rugby. As for substitutes, it’s reasonable to enforce the 3 front row forwards and possibly a scrum half should be there, but leaving it open to 4 other forwards. Why not trial max 4 forwards in the 8 subs, with 3 front row. If lower tiers only have 2 front row only 7 subs permitted. Appreciate could be abused but we must try.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 12:44

    What about the alternative approach of rolling subs, say 4 rolling subs. No substitutions during stopped play (so you can't bring on a line-out specialist, specialist scrummager other than a prop, or kicker). It stops the big number of high-impact late substitutions, but still enables intense play throughout the 80 minutes.

  • Comment posted by G , today at 12:44

    Completely agree, will make for a better game also

  • Comment posted by William, today at 12:43

    As much as I agree with this sensible proposal, there will always be the unscrupulous who will try and find a way around it, stand by for more 'bloodgates'

  • Comment posted by Scottish, today at 12:41

    If people want beefcake collisions try American Football ... otherwise let's try and recover the more beautiful game ... and, while I'm at it, stop crooked feeding at a scrum and make it more of a contest !

  • Comment posted by Robert Arthur, today at 12:41

    I think the culture of rugby needs to change. The size of some players now is beyond simple genetics (take from that what you will). YouTube is replete with videos, complete with dramatic music, glorifying tackles that show players’ heads and necks almost snapping off. Tactical changes are part of strategy- simply banning them won’t change things.

  • Comment posted by Crunch, today at 12:41

    It is long past time that these voices were listened to. Allowing subs only for injury will reward expansive open rugby and stop this endless rotation of collision based rugby.

  • Comment posted by supergonk, today at 12:41

    I would like to know how many, as a % of the adult population, men who played football and/or rugby, suffer from dementia in later life. I would also like a similar statistic on the women who played netball and/or rounders.
    A comparison could open up a whole new debate.
    Proper, unbiased research might throw up something not previously known.

  • Comment posted by jackgarvey, today at 12:40

    Should the discussed is be altered it will definitely benefit sides like Wales and Ireland, who demand players with aerobic qualities a nd proven ssmina, over the briefly substituted bangers who career about like madmen, cause havoc a s Tuilagi did at Twickenhsm, getting a red for head hunting George North jas he was about to win the match for ?Wles. And Sadly England won by just the 3 points!

  • Comment posted by Eddie Izzards Beret, today at 12:39

    This is a literally dramatic intervention, but one I agree with. Professional athletes should be able to play 80 minutes without difficulty.

    While it can be interesting to see tactical changes, this would force players to adapt on the pitch which is surely a good thing for the game.

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 12:38

    Great idea on paper.

    However, what we'd actually see is the introduction of diving and feigning injury in the sport, just so the coach could bring on fresh legs and get an advantage.

    • Reply posted by jackgarvey, today at 12:43

      jackgarvey replied:
      Sadly England certainly indulge in a massive amount of this.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 12:37

    Totally agree with comments. I'd like to see max 3 subs for injury only brought into RU, RL and soccer and any other sport with these excessive sub rules. Current laws favour big money clubs who can afford to have internationals starting on bench.

  • Comment posted by KnarkyBadger, today at 12:37

    As long as "blood gate"type of injury doesn't happen. Union is boring to watch now players are too big and lumbering

  • Comment posted by Old Dog, today at 12:36

    When I was a kid, the wingers weighed 11 stone and could run 100m in 11 seconds and the forwards weighed 16 stone. Today the the wingers weigh 16 stone and run100m in11 seconds: the forwards now weigh 20 plus. The game has to change and quickly because it's not just the risk of death but also paralysis as players get crunched and broken. Today Rugby has lost it's allure and is out of control

    • Reply posted by Scottish, today at 12:39

      Scottish replied:
      money money money

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 12:36

    Agreed. Protect the players by promoting fitness over power. Arguably it makes the game more exciting with more expansive rugby being played later on as defences tire

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 12:34

    World Rugby do something sensible? I suppose there is a first time for everything.

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 12:33

    We've just seen from this Lions tour how turgid rugby can be at times.

    Sometimes the game only breaks down and becomes more exciting when you pit fresh players against tired legs. Please don't take that away.

    • Reply posted by al, today at 12:38

      al replied:
      I disagree. Force the players to be fit enough to run for 80 minutes of play and you achieve the same result. I didn't see AWJ or Itoje slowing down all that much over the last three tests.

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 12:32

    When the calibre of people we have speak out for change and they have nothing to personally gain from it whatsoever, the world game must react and do the honourable thing.....

  • Comment posted by Pandora, today at 12:32

    You know there is a problem when club academies are more focused on advocating how much MaxiMuscle their young kids should be taking than development of skills.

  • Comment posted by NHSBeany, today at 12:31

    A blindingly obvious change. Coaches use substitutes as battering rams, encourage beefed up monsters who spend too much time weight lifting with the intention of "destroying the opposition ball". Is there a better example of "bayonetting the wounded". Time to put an end to the position of the 60 minute player!

