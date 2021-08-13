Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Codie Taylor scored two of New Zealand's eight tries

Rugby Championship: New Zealand v Australia New Zealand: (21) 57 Tries: Ioane, Retallick, Savea, Taylor 2, Reece, Jordan, Havili; Pen: McKenzie; Cons: Mo'unga 5, B Barrett 2 Australia: (15) 22 Tries: Kellaway 2, McDermott; Pen: Lolesio; Cons: Lolesio 2

New Zealand made a dominant start to the Rugby Championship, inflicting a bruising 57-22 defeat on Australia at Eden Park to claim the Bledisloe Cup.

It is the All Blacks' 19th straight Bledisloe Cup win, with the match doubling as the second in a three-Test series against Australia.

New Zealand ran in eight tries to record their highest score against the Wallabies on home soil.

The All Blacks have not been beaten by Australia at Eden Park since 1986.

The Wallabies were six points behind at half-time but a flurry of second-half scores sealed New Zealand's bonus-point win in a fast-paced, exciting encounter.

The victory is the All Blacks' second against Australia in as many weeks after they beat the Wallabies 33-25 in the Bledisloe Cup opener on 7 August.

New Zealand won a Tri-Nations event against Australia and Argentina in 2020, with South Africa absent because of a lack of playing time during the pandemic.

The Springboks - fresh from a series win against the British and Irish Lions - will return to the Rugby Championship when they play Argentina later on Saturday.

Line-ups

New Zealand: McKenzie; Jordan, R Ioane, Havili, Reece; Mo'unga, Smith; Bower, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, Whitelock, A Ioane, Papalii, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'inukuafe, Ta'avao, S Barrett, Jacobson, Perenara, B Barrett, J Barrett.

Australia: Banks; Kellaway, Paisami, To'omua, Koroibete; Lolesio, McDermott, Slipper, Paega-Amosa, Alaalatoa, Swain, Philip, Swinton, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Sio, Tupou, Salakaia-Loto, Wilson, White, Ikitau, Hodge.