Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Amy Cokayne opted to play for England despite spending part of her childhood in New Zealand

England hooker Amy Cokayne has signed a new deal with Harlequins ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old scored two tries as Quins beat Saracens in May to win their first Premier 15s title.

She has been with the club since 2019, following two years with Wasps.

"Coming off the back of last season's success I'm really excited to see how far we can continue to grow as a group and a programme on and off the field," Cokayne told the Harlequins website. external-link

She was a member of England's 2017 World Cup squad and has played 57 internationals so far, contributing 70 points.

"Amy is one of, if not the best hooker in world rugby and I'm absolutely thrilled to have her re-sign with Harlequins ahead of the new season," said Quins head coach Gerard Mullen.

"She is someone who is a great leader within the group we have at Quins and drives standards each and every day."

Harlequins begin the new season with a home game against Loughborough Lightning on Sunday 5 September.