Barry Cawte will leave the Welsh Rugby Players' Association after just over two years at the helm

Welsh Rugby Players' Association (WRPA) chief executive Barry Cawte is leaving his role to take the same post at Scottish Hockey.

Cawte will depart in October having joined the WRPA in August 2019.

WRPA chairman James King says Cawte has played a key part in dealing with the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"We are very disappointed that Barry is leaving his role, however, in his two years he has done some incredible work," said King.

"He has been utterly professional throughout and he leaves the WRPA knowing it's more influential than ever before."

Cawte says he is sad to leave the WRPA but "could not miss" the chance to take charge at Scottish Hockey.

"I know that I leave the WRPA with several exciting plans in place and I have no doubt they will continue their journey of being an industry-leading player association that will always act on the interests of the players of our beloved game," he said.