Viliami Taulani: Harlequins sign Tonga forward from Waikato Chiefs

Viliami Taulani (right) in action for Tonga
Viliami Taulani (right) featured for Tonga against Samoa last month

Premiership champions Harlequins have signed Tonga back-row forward Viliami Taulani from Waikato Chiefs.

The 24-year-old has played for the Chiefs in both Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa, and has also featured for Counties Manukau in New Zealand.

"He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand," senior coach Tabai Matson told the club website.external-link

"He has a great ability to put his team on the front foot and he is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby."

