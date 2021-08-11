Viliami Taulani: Harlequins sign Tonga forward from Waikato Chiefs
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership champions Harlequins have signed Tonga back-row forward Viliami Taulani from Waikato Chiefs.
The 24-year-old has played for the Chiefs in both Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa, and has also featured for Counties Manukau in New Zealand.
"He is a player I came to know during my time in New Zealand," senior coach Tabai Matson told the club website.
"He has a great ability to put his team on the front foot and he is a guy that plays some abrasive rugby."