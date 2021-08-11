Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Rob Kearney scored 16 tries in 95 Ireland appearances

Former Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney is playing GAA again with Louth club Cooley Kickhams after a 16-year break.

The 35-year-old is training with the club after his stint with Australian side Western Force ended last month.

"Rob is trying to give something back to the club - he felt that he always had to do that," said Cooley secretary Brian Rafferty.

"We have welcomed him back with open arms."

Kearney's glittering rugby career included two Six Nations Grand Slam triumphs while he won four European Cups and six Pro14 titles with Leinster.

"He's one of our own and he said that." added Rafferty.

"Any time he was here he was always welcome at the club. He was straight into the fold and he's taking it from there and he's going to see how he gets on."

"He's going to continue training and he's hoping to play a bit. He's like everyone else, he'll fight for his place.

"He said he's rusty and that he hasn't held a Gaelic ball in his hands for 16 years. He ran around last night and after five minutes it was as if he was never away from us."