Wales played in front of small crowds in June

Wales plan to play in front of capacity crowds during their autumn Tests after the Welsh government removed restrictions on crowds.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will put tickets on sale for the four games at Principality Stadium on Thursday, 12 August.

Wales face New Zealand on Saturday, 30 October before hosting South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The WRU will offer full refunds if Covid-19 disrupts the plans.

"Supporters can buy with confidence with a full refund policy," stated external-link the WRU.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said: "It's an incredibly tough set of fixtures.

"We start with the top two sides in the world on back-to back weekends in Cardiff and there is no let up, with Fiji and Australia both capable of testing us to our limits.

"But this is what international rugby is all about. Testing ourselves against the best and we will relish the challenge."

Wales played in front of crowds limited to 8,500 against Canada and Argentina in June, 2021 as fans returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck.