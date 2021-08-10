Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sarah McKenna won the 2018-19 Premier 15s title with Saracens

England's Sarah McKenna has signed a new one-year contract with Premier 15s club Saracens.

The 32-year-old, who can play as a fly-half, centre and full-back, has made 66 appearances and won the 2018-19 league title with the London club.

McKenna has 36 England caps and was a part of the 2021 Women's Six Nations-winning squad.

"Sarah is local to the area so knows exactly what the club is all about," head coach Alex Austerberry said.

"She is very experienced and her talent is clear as she is a rock-steady performer every week. Her guile and rugby intelligence set her apart, so it is great that she is staying with us."

The 2021-22 Premier 15s season kicks off on 4 September and Saracens will play Wasps in their opening match.