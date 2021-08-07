South Africa 19-16 British and Irish Lions: Morne Steyn's late penalty wins series

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments583

Tom Curry holds his head down in disappointment
The Lions won the first Test, but lost the second to take the series to a decider
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - third Test
South Africa: (6) 19
Try: Kolbe; Pens: Pollard 2, Steyn 2; Con: Pollard
British and Irish Lions: (10) 16
Try: Owens; Pens: Russell 3; Con: Russell

The British and Irish Lions lost an agonisingly close series decider to South Africa as Morne Steyn's late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.

Steyn, 37, landed the kick that decided the 2009 series and proved little had changed as he put the Springboks ahead with two minutes left.

The Lions led at half-time after Ken Owens' try and composed kicking from replacement fly-half Finn Russell.

Cheslin Kolbe crossed and from there it was all down to the goal-kickers.

Russell - who came on for an injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute - landed a long-range effort to tie things at 13-13 with 18 minutes remaining.

He and Steyn then traded kicks, before the Springbok 10 dealt the final blow to add a Lions series win to their 2019 World Cup success.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

580 comments

  • Comment posted by theprophet, today at 19:14

    Huge game from Finn Russell, showed exactly what he is capable of. Pure class. Unlucky Lions, showed plenty of fight and just fell short.

    • Reply posted by Kohil, today at 19:19

      Kohil replied:
      What did he do that bigger or Farrell could not do....... kicked his kicks fair enough but the others have been doing that.... apart from that he was average.

  • Comment posted by JC Bath, today at 19:13

    Liam Williams not passing to Josh Adams for a certain try will be a haunting memory.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:20

      blues1959 replied:
      Definatly as will curry rejoining maul when Ken Owen's was over for try

  • Comment posted by Rules1843, today at 19:14

    Masterclass by Finn Russell. Maybe even some of the usual detractors may have to concede that.

    • Reply posted by portishead paddy, today at 19:16

      portishead paddy replied:
      Here here

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 19:13

    Gutted. Hard luck lions but great third test to watch. Proud of that effort.

    Finn Russell, take a bow.
    Can’t kick, can’t do it at the top level, can’t handle the pressure. Best player on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 19:28

      Googly replied:
      Russell dropped a ball for a crucial knock-on and created nothing in attack.
      Belongs back down at Scotland level.

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 19:12

    Personally feel Gatlands tactics were not good
    Why play lovely rugby all the way throughout the warm ups and change tactics to a pointless kicking game against the world champions

    Special mentions tho to Henshaw and Russell thought they were ace today

    • Reply posted by The Muffin Man, today at 19:15

      The Muffin Man replied:
      We played class today, we absolutely battered them and were undone by some horrible refereeing. High tackle on Kolbe on his knees, pulling back a tap and go etc. Disgraceful.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 19:14

    Oh if only Finn had been fit for the whole series, what a difference a world class 10 who looks to change the game makes!

    • Reply posted by Kohil, today at 19:20

      Kohil replied:
      Talking rubbish.... what did he do

  • Comment posted by MLLAK, today at 19:14

    To all those who asked for Liam Williams to come into team what do you make of the missed tackle high ball knock ons and messed up 2 on 1. Shocker. English front row failed as well.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:17

      blues1959 replied:
      Your right with cocked up try but not on missed tackle almost impossible to stop kolbe from there and where William's was coming from

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 19:14

    Why was Finn Russell not playing before now? The Lions actually looked like they were attacking when he was on.

    • Reply posted by Psychic Camel, today at 19:16

      Psychic Camel replied:
      Injury

  • Comment posted by Killinman, today at 19:13

    Seven English forwards on for the last ten minutes says it all . Curry had a game to forget . Hamish should have been on from the start.

    • Reply posted by trousers, today at 19:22

      trousers replied:
      Low rent comment, I can guess why, we all can

  • Comment posted by AlMac, today at 19:13

    How we have missed Finn

  • Comment posted by Grand Master T, today at 19:15

    As a Springbok supporter, I’m thankful that we scraped a win without RG, Vermeulen, Piet-Steph and Faf. I’m also glad that the Lions didn’t use Russell or attacking rugby in the second game. Gatland gave us this series. Thanks.

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, today at 19:34

      rugby is my game replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 19:17

    Why on earth didn't Liam Williams pass?

    • Reply posted by dashokeykokey, today at 19:19

      dashokeykokey replied:
      Because he’s 💩

  • Comment posted by sherbertlemon, today at 19:14

    All those desperate for back 3 changes and the 2 that come in cant execute a basic 2v1.

    All that needed changed was the 10!

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 19:16

      jay replied:
      Or catch a high ball. Shocking missed tackle by Williams on Kolbe for the try as well.

  • Comment posted by The-Left-Are-Dangerous, today at 19:15

    South Africa = the luckiest and most unpleasant team to watch. Unlucky... Lions.

    • Reply posted by Andy V, today at 19:16

      Andy V replied:
      Lions, pick the best from 4 countries and still cant win

  • Comment posted by Doug, today at 19:13

    We didn’t so much lose that but threw it away. Stupid mistakes by Curry cost 14 points. Wish we had Russell all the way through

    • Reply posted by theprophet, today at 19:17

      theprophet replied:
      How many pens did he concede across the 3 games. Needed much more in turnovers to justify his selection.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

    Will Greenwood has to be the worst rugby commentator in sports commentating history

    • Reply posted by Grecian, today at 19:16

      Grecian replied:
      He seems to take pleasure from others not doing as well as he did

  • Comment posted by Ray Purchase, today at 19:12

    Much better players left at home. Supporters from all 4 countries deserve better than this rubbish.

    Let’s hope that’s the end of Gatland and his dreadful brand of rugby. Two tours too many for him. Those who appointed him must take some blame.

    • Reply posted by Robbyboy, today at 19:15

      Robbyboy replied:
      I don’t think the best forwards were selected for the tour.

  • Comment posted by beardyweirdy, today at 19:19

    South Africa play the very worst brand of rugby. I’ll be supporting any team they are playing in the future.

    Hope they get stuffed by the All Blacks.

    Well played Finn Russell, shame we didn’t see more of him.

    • Reply posted by SteelerBull, today at 19:33

      SteelerBull replied:
      The problem is they do not care. Most of this SA side will retire or head to europe for pension contracts. I will not miss any of them.

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 19:13

    Worst offensive play I've seen from a Lions side in many years. SA deserved the win over all but I hope the ABs hammer them in the Championship for the good of the game.

    • Reply posted by rugby is my game, today at 19:26

      rugby is my game replied:
      NZ will annihilate the Springboks.

  • Comment posted by Grecian, today at 19:15

    Rubbish series
    Rugby needs to look at itself as it’s in danger of becoming boring 🥱
    What I saw today and last week wasn’t the game I fell in love with. 😢

    • Reply posted by Sneakyjudas, today at 19:27

      Sneakyjudas replied:
      How many SA can fake a injury to slow down the game. Tedious

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured