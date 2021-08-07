South Africa 19-16 British and Irish Lions: Morne Steyn's late penalty wins series
|South Africa v British and Irish Lions - third Test
|South Africa: (6) 19
|Try: Kolbe; Pens: Pollard 2, Steyn 2; Con: Pollard
|British and Irish Lions: (10) 16
|Try: Owens; Pens: Russell 3; Con: Russell
The British and Irish Lions lost an agonisingly close series decider to South Africa as Morne Steyn's late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.
Steyn, 37, landed the kick that decided the 2009 series and proved little had changed as he put the Springboks ahead with two minutes left.
The Lions led at half-time after Ken Owens' try and composed kicking from replacement fly-half Finn Russell.
Cheslin Kolbe crossed and from there it was all down to the goal-kickers.
Russell - who came on for an injured Dan Biggar in the 11th minute - landed a long-range effort to tie things at 13-13 with 18 minutes remaining.
He and Steyn then traded kicks, before the Springbok 10 dealt the final blow to add a Lions series win to their 2019 World Cup success.
