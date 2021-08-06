Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Martin Gleeson was Wasps' attack coach as they finished eighth in the Premiership last season

Martin Gleeson will join England as attack coach, filling the gap left by Simon Amor's departure in May.

Former Great Britain rugby league centre Gleeson leaves Wasps after two years with the Premiership side.

England defence coach John Mitchell can now join Wasps on 9 August - the day Gleeson starts with the national side.

Head coach Eddie Jones said: "We are building a coaching team to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup; every appointment from here on in is very important."

He added: "We're starting with Martin as attack coach. He's a bright young rugby coach with experience at the highest level in league so he will add significant power to the team."

England's attack was criticised as they finished a disappointing fifth in the 2021 Six Nations. They are still looking for a defence coach to replace Mitchell and a skills coach after Jason Ryles also left the set-up in May.

Gleeson said: "I'm looking forward to working with Eddie, the staff and some of the best players in the world, helping them in their development and achieving their ultimate goals."

England's next match is against Tonga at Twickenham on 6 November, before fixtures against Australia and world champions South Africa.