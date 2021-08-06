Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins won the title for the first time last season

The 2021-22 Allianz Premier 15s season will incorporate a new cup competition in its fixtures.

The 18 rounds of the regular league start on 4 September, with semi-finals on 21 May and the final on 4 June.

Reigning champions Harlequins will start their title defence at home to Loughborough Lightning.

The season will see the introduction of the Allianz Cup, intended to give more squad players game time in the international window.

The cup will see two pools, determined by their finishing places last season, with five teams in each competing against one another. The top two sides from each pool will progress to the semi-finals on 16 April. The final will take place on 22 April.

A broadcast deal for the women's league has not been announced for the upcoming campaign but the Rugby Football Union has said "streaming details will be confirmed in due course".

RFU director of performance rugby Conor O'Shea said: "The calendar gives greater profile and exposure to every Allianz Premier 15s round and the introduction of the Allianz Cup is a welcome and exciting development, and provides vital game time for the wider squad players.

"The domestic season kicks off what is a huge 15 months of women's rugby."

The women's Rugby World Cup is due to take place in New Zealand in March next year, having been postponed from 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening round of regular fixtures:

Gloucester-Hartpury v DMP Durham Sharks

Bristol Bears v Exeter Chiefs

Sale Sharks v Worcester Warriors

Harlequins v Loughborough Lightning

Wasps v Saracens

Allianz Cup pools:

A: Harlequins, Wasps, Gloucester-Hartpury, Bristol Bears and DMP Durham Sharks

B: Saracens, Loughborough Lightning, Exeter Chiefs, Worcester Warriors and Sale Sharks