Terry Davies also represented the Barbarians on 13 occasions

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Terry Davies has died at the age of 88.

He was the top scorer on the 1959 Lions tour of Australia and New Zealand despite playing in only 13 of the 31 games.

Davies featured in two Lions Tests including a win over New Zealand in Auckland.

He won 21 caps for Wales between 1953 and 1961 despite missing three seasons with a shoulder injury.

"When I was a young boy I was lucky enough to see Terry play at his peak," said former Wales and Lions fly-half and Scarlets president Phil Bennett.

"He was a hero of mine, a local Bynea boy, but a player with a real aura about him. He could tackle, goal-kick, break the line, he was an outstanding player."

Davies, from Llwynhendy, was first capped as a teenager while playing for Swansea but moved to Llanelli when he resumed his career.

Renowned for his hard tackling, he scored 50 points for Wales and five in Lions Tests, and was dubbed "Wales's First Superstar Full-Back" by the publishers of his autobiography.

Davies had a spell in the Royal Marines and later worked as a timber merchant.